New hygiene ratings awarded in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - with many achieving the top mark

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 places in the Warwick district.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 places in the Warwick district.

And 11 of them received the top mark - five stars - with the other receiving four our of five stars.

The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency – here are the latest ratings:• Rated 5: 14Forty -National Grid at Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill, Warwick; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Bread & Co at 60 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on September 29

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Cross Kenilworth at The Cross, 16 New Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Grandstand Stoneleigh Events Ltd at Royal Agricultural Society Of, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Warwick Tearooms Ltd at Cafeteria St Nicholas Park, Banbury Road, Warwick; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: TheGreek Standing at 41 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on September 27

Advertisement

• Rated 5: T(n)S Catering Management Ltd at Volvo at Volvo Trucks (Gb) Ltd, Wedgnock Lane, Warwick; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Barn Restaurant at Barn Baddesley Clinton Hall, Rising Lane, Baddesley Clinton; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: The White Lion at White Lion, 60 Southam Road, Radford Semele; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Lil Greens at 33-35 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on September 13

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cape of Good Hope at Cape Of Good Hope, 66 Lower Cape, Warwick; rated on September 23