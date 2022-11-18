New hygiene ratings awarded to three places in Rugby borough - with one restaurant given a one-out-of-five rating

The ratings - with five being the best - are given out by the Food Standards Agency following assessments.
Here are the latest three inspections:
- Vena Restaurant, at 7 North Street, Rugby was given a one-out-of-five hygiene rating after assessment on August 25. It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (71 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
-The Shoulder of Mutton pub, Grandborough, was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 10. It means that of Rugby's 113 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 61 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
-Snappy Tomato Pizza, a takeaway at 2a Market Place, Rugby was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Rugby's 79 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.