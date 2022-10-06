New hygiene ratings awarded to three places in the Rugby borough

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three places in the Rugby borough.

The ratings are given by the Food Standards Agency, with zero being the lowest and five being the best.Here are the latest ratings:Rated 4: Mama B's sandwich shop, 134 Railway Terrace, Rugby - assessment on August 24.

Rated 3: The Bulls Head Brinklow, 9 Coventry Road, Brinklow - assessment on August 23.