A new Indian restaurant, café and bar has officially opened in Leamington town centre and its owner says all are welcome including dogs.

Taara, at 99 Warwick Street, serves Indian fusion food, and is currently open from 7.30am to 7pm, with plans to open until 11pm soon.

It serves a range of café, matcha, acai bowls, round the clock breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes and street food.

It also has a hand-picked mocktail and cocktail drinks collection.

Founder Dinesh Kithany said Taara will also soon be offering takeaway and online ordering services.

He added: "Our concept revolves around ‘food for the soul’, which resonates in our tagline ‘Awaken Your Palate, Nourish Your Soul’.

Our objective is to provide a connected and networking experience where people from multi-cultural communities meet, greet, socialise, and connect with each other."

"Working as part of a community is at forefront of our business.

"Our food, menu, premises, décor, ambience, all are created so to provide a soulful connection with our customers whether they are students, young couples, families with children, older people, corporate customers or anybody from the wider community.

"We even have something special in our menu for dogs, as they are welcome too.

”Our restrooms are fully equipped for those with babies as well as for those needing accessibility support.

"A ramp is provided for wheelchairs if needed.”

"We do not want to give a reason for anyone to not to visit us and have our arms open for everyone.”

For more information about Taara visit https://www.taarauk.com/