New Leamington venue has familiar name and 25 different shots on its drinks menu

A new Leamington night time venue with a familiar name has opened at the site of a former pub.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tavi.Stock at site of the former Tavistock Inn in Tavistock Street has recently replaced Katoi Bar and includes a fully refurbished cellar lounge which fits ‘Leamington's smallest cinema’ and a permanently installed DJ booth.

The venue’s eight resident DJs will play house music sets from 9pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays with the venue being open until 1am on both nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drinks menu includes pints of Inch’s cider and Amstel for £4.50 a pint, cocktails and 25 different shots to choose from.

We Love Pizza has partnered with the bar to deliver pizzas to customer’s tables.

The bar is for adults aged 21 and upwards with the exception of hospitality workers on weekends.

The cinema is free to book on Wednesdays from 6pm and 9:15pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm.

For more information about Tavi-Stock visit thetavistock.co.uk