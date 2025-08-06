New Leamington venue has familiar name and 25 different shots on its drinks menu
Tavi.Stock at site of the former Tavistock Inn in Tavistock Street has recently replaced Katoi Bar and includes a fully refurbished cellar lounge which fits ‘Leamington's smallest cinema’ and a permanently installed DJ booth.
The venue’s eight resident DJs will play house music sets from 9pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays with the venue being open until 1am on both nights.
The drinks menu includes pints of Inch’s cider and Amstel for £4.50 a pint, cocktails and 25 different shots to choose from.
We Love Pizza has partnered with the bar to deliver pizzas to customer’s tables.
The bar is for adults aged 21 and upwards with the exception of hospitality workers on weekends.
The cinema is free to book on Wednesdays from 6pm and 9:15pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm.
For more information about Tavi-Stock visit thetavistock.co.uk