New Rugby restaurant offers authentic flavours of the Orient to stimulate your tastebuds
A brand new family-run Japanese restaurant and take away has opened its doors in Rugby town centre.Umai Pan Asian, in Sheep Street, serves a variety of delicious Japanese and Pan Asian dishes.
There’s a variety of appetisers plus hearty ramen, sushi, curries and noodles.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke was at the recent opening of the new restaurant.
"It was a pleasure to be at the opening of a new family restaurant,” she said,
“The restaurant offers Korean/Asian fused food to eat in or take away.
"The food looked and smelled amazing and I wish them all the best."
Cllr O’Rourke said small local businesses are the backbone of the town’s economy.
She added: "They help to create jobs and keep spending local which is particularly important at this time of year."
Umai Pan Asian is at 32 Sheep St, Rugby CV21 3BX, telephone 07754 304196. They also have a Facebook page.