New Turkish restaurant opens in Leamington town centre
Eyna, At Unit 2 Regent Street, Livery Street, was born from a passion for authentic Mediterranean cuisine.
The family who have opened Eyna also own a restaurant of the same name in Essex.
They have said: “We have always admired the incredible food scene in Leamington.
"With family links to the beautiful town and surrounding areas, we have enjoyed various seasonal holidays in and around the town.
" Our mission - to bring something exquisite to town, to create a piece of history to add to the jigsaw.
"We offer an elaborate dining experience - a sensory journey, transporting you to the vibrant landscapes of Turkey and the Mediterranean.
"Every meal at The Eyna is a celebration of flavour and heritage, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients.
"Come and discover our concept - our restaurant blends contemporary design with traditional charm.”
For more information visit https://www.eynaleamington.co.uk/