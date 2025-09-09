New Turkish restaurant opens in Leamington town centre

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Sep 2025
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 11:40 BST
A new Turkish restaurant has opened in Leamington town centre.

Eyna, At Unit 2 Regent Street, Livery Street, was born from a passion for authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

The family who have opened Eyna also own a restaurant of the same name in Essex.

They have said: “We have always admired the incredible food scene in Leamington.

Eyna in Leamington. Picture supplied.placeholder image
Eyna in Leamington. Picture supplied.

"With family links to the beautiful town and surrounding areas, we have enjoyed various seasonal holidays in and around the town.

" Our mission - to bring something exquisite to town, to create a piece of history to add to the jigsaw.

"We offer an elaborate dining experience - a sensory journey, transporting you to the vibrant landscapes of Turkey and the Mediterranean.

"Every meal at The Eyna is a celebration of flavour and heritage, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients.

"Come and discover our concept - our restaurant blends contemporary design with traditional charm.”

For more information visit https://www.eynaleamington.co.uk/

