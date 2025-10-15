One-star rating appears in latest food hygiene scores in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place between July and October.
The majority of places received the highest score – a five-star award. However, the lowest score was a one-star rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
- Rated 5: Rosa's London Ltd at 140-142 Parade, Leamington; rated on September 11
- Rated 5: Starbucks at Budbrooke Services South at Budbrooke Services South, Warwick Bypass, Warwick; rated on September 9
- Rated 5: Baxterstorey at Severn Trent Academy at Hawksley Point, St Martins Road, Stoneleigh; rated on September 4
- Rated 5: Douro & Co at 3 Court St, Leamington; rated on September 18
- Rated 5: Wedge at 20 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on September 18
- Rated 5: Punchbowl, Rising Lane, Lapworth; rated on October 9
- Rated 5: Bar Angeli at 5 Livery Street, Leamington; rated on October 7
- Rated 5: Warwick Street Kitchen at 102 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on October 7
- Rated 5: Yummy Cakes by Ewelina at Warwick Boat Club, 33 Mill Street, Warwick; rated on October 1
- Rated 5: Panela at 45a Coten End, Warwick; rated on September 25
- Rated 5: The Almanack at 89 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on September 18
- Rated 5: The Cow Patch Cafe at Kenilworth Rugby Football Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 16
- Rated 5: La Coppola Ristorante & Oyster Bar at 14 Parade, Leamington; rated on July 3
- Rated 5: The Wine House at 30a Smith Street, Warwick; rated on September 30
- Rated 5: Kenilworth Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, Crackley Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 22
- Rated 5: Peekaboo at 64 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on October 9
- Rated 5: Harringtons on the Hill at 42 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on October 2
- Rated 5: Las Iguanas at 21 Livery Street, Leamington; rated on September 11
- Rated 4: The Stag at Offchurch, Welsh Road, Offchurch; rated on September 4
- Rated 4: Tambayan, at Cherry Cottage, 5 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on September 5
- Rated 3: Nelson Public House/ Appetite at 31 Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on June 19
- Rated 1: Lucky's Bar and Grill, at 77-79 Warwick St, Leamington; rated on September 2