Passionfruit Martini recipe from Warwickshire Gin Company
To celebrate The Kingmaker Warwickshire Gin Company has given its Vodka the most unique twist, adding a hint of frankincense to provide a regal smooth finish. ABV 41%.
Available to purchase in 70cl bottle at: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/
PASSIONFRUIT MARTINI
Add into a shaker;
2-3 ice cubes
50ml Kingmaker vodka
50ml passionfruit juice
25ml passoa
25ml lime juice
25ml vanilla syrup
Shake hard and fast for 15 seconds, making sure there is foam on the top, strain into a glass.
Add 25ml Prosecco or have separately on the side.
Garnish with half a passion fruit, or a dehydrated slice of grapefruit.