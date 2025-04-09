Passionfruit Martini recipe from Warwickshire Gin Company

Passionfruit Martini

Distilled using a small batch method in Leamington Spa and using a traditional copper pot, the inspiration behind the award-winning drinks collection of gin, rum and vodka, comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to truly represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the hand-crafted flavours to life.

To celebrate The Kingmaker Warwickshire Gin Company has given its Vodka the most unique twist, adding a hint of frankincense to provide a regal smooth finish. ABV 41%.

Available to purchase in 70cl bottle at: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/

PASSIONFRUIT MARTINI

Warwickshire Gin Company's Kingmaker Vodka

Add into a shaker;

2-3 ice cubes

50ml Kingmaker vodka

50ml passionfruit juice

25ml passoa

25ml lime juice

25ml vanilla syrup

Shake hard and fast for 15 seconds, making sure there is foam on the top, strain into a glass.

Add 25ml Prosecco or have separately on the side.

Garnish with half a passion fruit, or a dehydrated slice of grapefruit.