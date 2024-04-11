Pop up event in Leamington will support town's street food vendors and musicians

Eat Street Repeat will take place at Mill Gardens on Saturday May 4 – entry is free.
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:07 BST

A free pop-up event which is supporting Leamington musicians and street food traders is taking place in the town next month.

Eat Street Repeat is being held in Mill Gardens on Saturday May 4 from noon to 7pm.

A poster for the event.A poster for the event.
A poster for the event.
It will feature ten food traders, bars, inflatables and bouncy castles for children and live music.

For more information about the event visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EatStreetRepeatUK or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eatstreetrepeatofficial/

