Pop up event in Leamington will support town's street food vendors and musicians
A free pop-up event which is supporting Leamington musicians and street food traders is taking place in the town next month.
Eat Street Repeat is being held in Mill Gardens on Saturday May 4 from noon to 7pm.
It will feature ten food traders, bars, inflatables and bouncy castles for children and live music.
For more information about the event visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EatStreetRepeatUK or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eatstreetrepeatofficial/