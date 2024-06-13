Popular Warwickshire pub named among top 100 outdoor dining venues by international restaurant website

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular village pub in Warwickshire has been named among The Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in 2024 by OpenTable.

The Fleur de Lys, in Lowsonford has been praised for being ‘ideally situated for walkers and ramblers who wish to explore the canal towpath or a variety of local walks’ and for its ‘great homemade food and inviting atmosphere.’

The historic pub sits on the banks of the Stratford Canal, between winding country roads that used to be part of the Forest of Arden, and boasts an acre of land, making it a popular stop-off for canal users.

The dog-friendly pub also has a 4-star rating on Tripadvisor, 4.4-star rating on Google reviews and a 4.5 out of 5 on OpenTable.

The Fleur De Lys pub in Lowsonford. Picture supplied.

Licensees Nick and Emma Woodhouse, who moved to Warwickshire from Bristol to take over at The Fleur, are passionate about hospitality and have combined 30 years of experience in the industry.

Emma said: “We’re delighted that the Fleur De Lys has been recognised as the place to visit for outdoor dining as it’s such a special place nestled in the Warwickshire countryside.

"There are so many beautiful walks around the canal and village, after which you’ll definitely have earned one of our award-winning pies.

"It’s the perfect spot to escape the hustle and bustle of life, whether you arrive by car, bike, on foot or by boat.”

“Our garden boasts an acre of land to run riot on and a low-level wooden children’s playground, alongside over 30 tables and benches. If you’re intending on zooming through this part of Warwickshire on a bicycle, The Fleur makes an excellent intermediary watering hole to fortify you for the ride ahead.”

The Fleur De Lys – which translates as Flower of Life - started out as a row of three 15 th -century cottages which became canal workers’ accommodation that were later knocked together.

"It wasn’t until the early 20th century when it first opened as a tavern, later going on to introduce the ‘pioneering’ idea of serving food and giving

rise to the now famous Fleur De Lys pies."

On June 29 and 30, Emma and Nick are hosting Fleur Fest to celebrate their 10th year as custodians of the pub and to raise money for Molly Olly’s Wishes.