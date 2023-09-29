Rare zero star rating among the latest food hygiene scores for the Rugby area
The latest food hygiene scores for places in Rugby have been released.
And while there are plenty of four stars on the list, there is also a rare zero rating.
Here are the scores that have been released in September (in order of highest to lowest):
• Rated 4: The Raglan Arms, 50 Dunchurch Road, Rugby; rated on July 29.
• Rated 4: The Chickfather, 156 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on July 25.
• Rated 4: Hidden Hut, at Grandborough Fields Farm, Grandborough; rated on July 22.
• Rated 4: Elixir Produce (takeaway); rated on July 29.
• Rated 3: Golden Lion Inn, Main Street, Easenhall; rated on August 11.
• Rated 1: TRS Hot Fried Chicken, 3 Holbrook Road, Long Lawford; rated on July 27.
• Rated 1: Marmaris, 9 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on August 7.
• Rated 0: Mirchilli (takeaway); rated on July 25.