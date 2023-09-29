Register
Rare zero star rating among the latest food hygiene scores for the Rugby area

Well done to everyone who scored a four-star rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Andrew Dowdeswell and Marieta Marinova, Data Reporters
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
The latest food hygiene scores for places in Rugby have been released.

And while there are plenty of four stars on the list, there is also a rare zero rating.

Here are the scores that have been released in September (in order of highest to lowest):

• Rated 4: The Raglan Arms, 50 Dunchurch Road, Rugby; rated on July 29.

• Rated 4: The Chickfather, 156 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on July 25.

• Rated 4: Hidden Hut, at Grandborough Fields Farm, Grandborough; rated on July 22.

• Rated 4: Elixir Produce (takeaway); rated on July 29.

• Rated 3: Golden Lion Inn, Main Street, Easenhall; rated on August 11.

• Rated 1: TRS Hot Fried Chicken, 3 Holbrook Road, Long Lawford; rated on July 27.

• Rated 1: Marmaris, 9 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on August 7.

• Rated 0: Mirchilli (takeaway); rated on July 25.

