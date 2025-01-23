Recipe from a Leamington chef: Bia’s Chocolate and Pistachio Cake
The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://biaskitchenshow.com/
Bia’s Chocolate & Pistachio Cake(Serves 5-6)
INGREDIENTS
225g self-raising flour
300g sugar
114ml milk
114ml oil
114g butter
220ml water
1/2 tbsp baking powder
2 eggs
4 tbsp dark chocolate
1tbsp Nescafé coffee granules
Step 1 - Heat oil, butter, dark chocolate powder, water, and coffee in a pan until boiling.
Step 2 - Stir in flour, sugar, then mix well and add eggs combined with milk.
Step 3 - Add baking powder, mix again, and pour the mixture into an 8-inch baking tray.
Bake for 45 minutes at 170°C oven – leave to cool before assembling the cake.
For the filling:
Use 300g of ready-to-spread Pistachio cream bought online.
For the chocolate ganache:
Combine 200g/7oz finely chopped dark chocolate with 10g of room temperature unsalted butter.
Heat 300ml double cream with 2 tsp caster sugar until boiling.
Pour the hot cream over the chocolate mixture, let it sit for a minute, then stir to a smooth consistency.
Assembling the cake:
Cut the cake into 3 layers and add the filling between each layer.
For added flair, consider incorporating fruits.
This cake is sure to be a hit with the whole family!