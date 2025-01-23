Recipe from a Leamington chef: Bia’s Chocolate and Pistachio Cake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://biaskitchenshow.com/

Bia’s Chocolate & Pistachio Cake(Serves 5-6)

INGREDIENTS

Bia's Chocolate & Pistachio Cake

225g self-raising flour

300g sugar

114ml milk

114ml oil

Bia's Chocolate & Pistachio Cake

114g butter

220ml water

1/2 tbsp baking powder

2 eggs

4 tbsp dark chocolate

1tbsp Nescafé coffee granules

Step 1 - Heat oil, butter, dark chocolate powder, water, and coffee in a pan until boiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step 2 - Stir in flour, sugar, then mix well and add eggs combined with milk.

Step 3 - Add baking powder, mix again, and pour the mixture into an 8-inch baking tray.

Bake for 45 minutes at 170°C oven – leave to cool before assembling the cake.

For the filling:

Use 300g of ready-to-spread Pistachio cream bought online.

For the chocolate ganache:

Combine 200g/7oz finely chopped dark chocolate with 10g of room temperature unsalted butter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heat 300ml double cream with 2 tsp caster sugar until boiling.

Pour the hot cream over the chocolate mixture, let it sit for a minute, then stir to a smooth consistency.

Assembling the cake:

Cut the cake into 3 layers and add the filling between each layer.

For added flair, consider incorporating fruits.

This cake is sure to be a hit with the whole family!