Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Beef Carpaccio

By Amanda Chalmers
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:20 BST
Bianca Rodrigues-Perryplaceholder image
Bianca Rodrigues-Perry
Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

Bia’s Beef Carpaccio

INGREDIENTS:

50g fillet steak  

Bia's Beef Carpaccioplaceholder image
1 tbsp capers  

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil  

10g Parmesan cheese 

Salt and pepper to your taste  

Handful of rocket  

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

METHOD:

Freeze beef until very firm but not rock solid. (About 1-2 hours.)

While the meat is in the freezer, chill the plates in the fridge.

Once the beef is firm, slice thinly against the grain and place slices on chilled plates.

Top each serving with a handful of rocket, capers, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.

Drizzle with vinegar or balsamic and olive oil, and add a pinch of freshly cracked black salt and pepper

Serve immediately.

You can add a drizzle of honey for extra flavour.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD

