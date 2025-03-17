Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Beef Carpaccio
INGREDIENTS:
50g fillet steak
1 tbsp capers
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
10g Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to your taste
Handful of rocket
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
METHOD:
Freeze beef until very firm but not rock solid. (About 1-2 hours.)
While the meat is in the freezer, chill the plates in the fridge.
Once the beef is firm, slice thinly against the grain and place slices on chilled plates.
Top each serving with a handful of rocket, capers, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.
Drizzle with vinegar or balsamic and olive oil, and add a pinch of freshly cracked black salt and pepper
Serve immediately.
You can add a drizzle of honey for extra flavour.
All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD