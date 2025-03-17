Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Beef Carpaccio

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

Bia’s Beef Carpaccio

INGREDIENTS:

50g fillet steak

1 tbsp capers

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

10g Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to your taste

Handful of rocket

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

METHOD:

​Freeze beef until very firm but not rock solid. (About 1-2 hours.)

While the meat is in the freezer, chill the plates in the fridge.

Once the beef is firm, slice thinly against the grain and place slices on chilled plates.

Top each serving with a handful of rocket, capers, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.

Drizzle with vinegar or balsamic and olive oil, and add a pinch of freshly cracked black salt and pepper

Serve immediately.

You can add a drizzle of honey for extra flavour.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD