Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia’s Beef Stroganoff
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bia’s Beef Stroganoff
(Serves 6-7)
INGREDIENTS
500g Beef skirt
250g Mixed mushrooms
1 Tbsp dry coriander powder
1 Tbsp paprika
1 Tsp black pepper
1 Large glass of red wine
4 cloves of crashed garlic
2 Tbsp oliver oil
4 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp pink salt
350g double cream
600g chopped tomatoes
1 Tbsp sugar
1 Tsp mustard
1 Large chopped onion
2 Handfuls of fresh parsley
HOW TO MAKE
Cut the beef into small slices, add olive oil, garlic, dry coriander, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper (optional.)
Mix and cover to marinate overnight in the fridge or 2 hours before cooking.
In a pan add the steak that has been marinated, no need for oil. Grill until it is cooked. Separate the beef and put aside.
In the same pan you used to grill the beef, add chopped onions and mushrooms.
Cook until it is soft and tender. Add the beef, add the wine and mix, add smoked paprika, sugar, the glass of wine, chopped tomatoes and mustard, bring to boil.
Cook for 5 minutes and add double cream and cook until it is creamy. Before serving add the chopped parsley and for an extra kick, sprinkle some chilli flakes.
Serve with rice or pasta.