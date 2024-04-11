Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia’s Beef Stroganoff

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa.She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year.https://biaskitchenshow.com/
By Amanda ChalmersContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bia’s Beef Stroganoff

(Serves 6-7)

INGREDIENTS

Bia's Beef StroganoffBia's Beef Stroganoff
Bia's Beef Stroganoff
Most Popular

500g Beef skirt

250g Mixed mushrooms

1 Tbsp dry coriander powder

1 Tbsp paprika

1 Tsp black pepper

1 Large glass of red wine

4 cloves of crashed garlic

2 Tbsp oliver oil

4 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp pink salt

350g double cream

600g chopped tomatoes

1 Tbsp sugar

1 Tsp mustard

1 Large chopped onion

2 Handfuls of fresh parsley

HOW TO MAKE

Cut the beef into small slices, add olive oil, garlic, dry coriander, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper (optional.)

Mix and cover to marinate overnight in the fridge or 2 hours before cooking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a pan add the steak that has been marinated, no need for oil. Grill until it is cooked. Separate the beef and put aside.

In the same pan you used to grill the beef, add chopped onions and mushrooms.

Cook until it is soft and tender. Add the beef, add the wine and mix, add smoked paprika, sugar, the glass of wine, chopped tomatoes and mustard, bring to boil.

Cook for 5 minutes and add double cream and cook until it is creamy. Before serving add the chopped parsley and for an extra kick, sprinkle some chilli flakes.

Serve with rice or pasta.

Related topics:LeamingtonFacebookInstagramYouTube