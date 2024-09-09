Recipes from a Leamington Chef: Bia's Black Bean Stew

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year. Visit: https://biaskitchenshow.com/

Bia’s Black Beans Stew(Serves 8)

INGREDIENTS

250g dried black beans, soaked overnight, then drained

100g streaky smoked bacon, cut into slices

500g pork rib

3 chorizo cooking sausages

500g pork shoulder, cut into 5cm cubes

300g top rump steak cut into cubes

3 onions, chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

pinch of chilli flakes

1tbsp dry coriander

1tbsp smoke paprika

1tsp cumin powder

1tsp black pepper powder

1tbsp oregano

6 bay leaves

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 handful of chopped coriander

To serve

Steamed rice, chopped parsley or coriander, hot pepper sauce and orange wedges.

HOW TO MAKE IT

STEP 1

Heat a large heavy-based saucepan with a fitted lid, add the bacon and fry until crisp.

Remove and keep the oil in the pan.

In batches sear the ribs, sausages, beef and pork shoulder. Season each batch with salt and pepper.

STEP 2

Add the onion, garlic and chilli to fry for 8 mins or until soft. Add dry coriander, black pepper, cumin, paprika and oregano, bay leaves and the beans.

STEP 3

Add just enough water to cover. (about 650ml.) Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cover and cook for 2 hrs, or until the beans are soft and the meat is tender. You can also use a slow cooker on the short method (4 hrs) or make a quick version using a pressure cooker in batches for 30 mins each. Another method is to cook it in the oven for 3-4 hrs at 160C/140C fan/gas 3.

STEP 4

Serve with rice, spring greens sautéed in butter, fresh coriander, hot pepper sauce and orange slices.