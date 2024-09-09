Recipes from a Leamington Chef: Bia's Black Bean Stew
All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year. Visit: https://biaskitchenshow.com/
Bia’s Black Beans Stew(Serves 8)
INGREDIENTS
250g dried black beans, soaked overnight, then drained
100g streaky smoked bacon, cut into slices
500g pork rib
3 chorizo cooking sausages
500g pork shoulder, cut into 5cm cubes
300g top rump steak cut into cubes
3 onions, chopped
6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
pinch of chilli flakes
1tbsp dry coriander
1tbsp smoke paprika
1tsp cumin powder
1tsp black pepper powder
1tbsp oregano
6 bay leaves
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
1 handful of chopped coriander
To serve
Steamed rice, chopped parsley or coriander, hot pepper sauce and orange wedges.
HOW TO MAKE IT
STEP 1
Heat a large heavy-based saucepan with a fitted lid, add the bacon and fry until crisp.
Remove and keep the oil in the pan.
In batches sear the ribs, sausages, beef and pork shoulder. Season each batch with salt and pepper.
STEP 2
Add the onion, garlic and chilli to fry for 8 mins or until soft. Add dry coriander, black pepper, cumin, paprika and oregano, bay leaves and the beans.
STEP 3
Add just enough water to cover. (about 650ml.) Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to a low simmer. Cover and cook for 2 hrs, or until the beans are soft and the meat is tender. You can also use a slow cooker on the short method (4 hrs) or make a quick version using a pressure cooker in batches for 30 mins each. Another method is to cook it in the oven for 3-4 hrs at 160C/140C fan/gas 3.
STEP 4
Serve with rice, spring greens sautéed in butter, fresh coriander, hot pepper sauce and orange slices.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.