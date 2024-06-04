Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia’s Brazilian Mixed BBQ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa.

She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year.

Bia’s Brazilian Mixed BBQ

This time she has the perfect suggestion for a Brazilian twist on Father's Day, on June 16th.

(Serves 4)

INGREDIENTS

2 steaks Cap rump (Picanha) or Rybie 4 chicken drumsticks marinated with 1 lemon juice, 1 tbsp mayonnaise 1 tsp salt, 2cloves of crushed garlic2 linguica Calabresa - Brazilian sausage (can be smoked sausages) 100g chicken heart marinade in 1 orange juice and 2 cloves crushed garlic, ½teaspoon salt2 tbsp rock salt for the steak

SIDES

Molho a campanha - (Vinaigrette salsa)2 tomatoes chopped,Half an onion chopped, Half a green pepper chopped12 tbsp oil, 2 tbsp apple or red wine vinegar.Farofa - 200g yucca flour1/2 onion chopped3 cloves of crushed garlic50g butter1 pinch of salt

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry

Garlic Rice250g basmati rice3 cloves of crushed garlic1 tbsp coconut oil or any oil of your preference.

HOW TO MAKE

Meats

Build a wood or charcoal fire and pre-heat to medium-high (400 degrees).

Insert the skewers or use the barbecue grill, sausages and chicken on the top row and steak on the bottom row.

Spit-roast until each is cooked to taste: about 35 to 30 minutes for the chicken, and 20 minutes for the sausages.

Rotate the steak every 3 minutes depending on the heat of your fire.

Cook the chicken through (to an internal temperature of 165 degrees). Serve the beef crusty on the outside and medium-rare (130 to 135 degrees) inside.

Molho a campanha - Vinaigrette salsa

Step 1: Place the vinegar, salt, olive oil, crushed garlic in a non-reactive mixing bowl and whisk until the salt dissolves.

Step 2: Add the green pepper, tomato, onion, parsley or coriander and stir to mix. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt, and/or vinegar as necessary.

Farofa - Yucca flour

Step 1: In a frying pan add the butter and the onions, cooking until golden, add the garlic and cook until light brown.

Step 2: Add the yucca flour and keep mixing until the flour is crispy. Ready to serve.

Garlic Rice

Step 1: In a pan add the oil and the garlic, cook until light golden.

Step 2: Add the basmati rice, no need to be washed. Mix for 2 minutes.

Step 3: Add water to cover the rice 2 centimetres above the rice, let it cook on high heat until the water evaporates.