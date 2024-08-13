Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Brazilian Seafood Curry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa.She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year.

Bia’s Brazilian Seafood Curry(Serves 7-8)

INGREDIENTS

350G langoustine 400g prawns 300g mixed fish fillet 5 chopped lime leaves 1 red pepper 1 green pepper 1 yellow pepper 2 large onions 2 fresh chillis chopped 1tbsp paprika 1tbsp dry coriander powder 6 tbsp fish sauce 4 cloves of crushed garlic 30g of chopped ginger 350ml coconut cream 350ml double cream 600g chopped tomatoes 30ml of Dendê oil (palm oil) 2 handfuls of fresh coriander

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a large pan add Dendê oil, onions and garlic, cook until onions are a bit softer.

Add ginger, peppers, paprika, dry coriander, chilli, fish sauce, mix well and add the langoustine, lime leaves and desiccated coconut.

Mix the double cream with the coconut milk and pour in the pan, then add the chopped tomatoes, stir a bit and add the rest of the fish and prawns.

Cover with the lid and cook for 15 minutes or until the fish is all cooked through.

Finish with a handful of fresh coriander, lemon juice and a drizzle of Dendê oil.

Enjoy with white rice.

Watch Bia's Kitchen Show here.