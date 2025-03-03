Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia’s Chicken Pie

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa.

She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: buy.stripe.com

Bia’s Chicken Pie

INGREDIENTS

500g butter

880g plain flour

4 eggs

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is the host of Bia's Kitchen Show.

250g chicken breast

250g chicken thighs

1 large onion

1 bulb garlic

4 tomatoes or 1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Olive oil or coconut oil (use just 50ml on total.)

500g butter (no margarine)

100g green or black olives

300ml double cream

200g grated cheddar

100g parmesan

250g chopped chestnut mushroom

1 pot of dry coriander in powder

1 bunch of fresh coriander

1 pack of mixed salad

4 limes

8 strawberries

Vodka (4 shots)

Sugar - we will use around 6 tbsp (any will do)

Ice (4 cups)

Balsamic vinegar

Honey

PASTRY

In a bowl, mix the flour and butter until you get a crumble.

Add the 2 eggs and salt. Mix well until you get a smooth dough. Use half the dough to line the baking tray and the other half to cover the filling.

After you spread half of your dough in your tray, put it in the oven at 180degrees for 8 minutes.

Take your pastry from the oven and start to add the filling in. With the other half of the dough make a lid for your pie.

Blend 1 egg yolk and brush on the lid top, then into the oven for 25 minutes at 180degrees or until golden.

Can be served as a starter or main with a green salad.

FILLING

In a pan add coconut oil and fry the onions until light brown.

Add the mushrooms, dry coriander, chicken and garlic and fry for a few more minutes.

Add the tomatoes and 200ml of water, let it cook for around 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and tender.

After it's cooked, let it cool and then shred the chicken and add the double cream, cheeses, olives and fresh coriander. Mix it all and save it to fill the pie later.

Quick dressing for your salad

30ml olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp honey

1/2 clove of crushed garlic

Mix it all and, ready!