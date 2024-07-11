Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Chilli Con Carne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year. https://biaskitchenshow.com/

Bia’s Chilli Con Carne(Serves 8-10)

INGREDIENTS

500g mince beef

1 large chopped onion

Minimum of 1 red and green pepper, 6 chopped tomatoes1 tbsp dark chocolate,5 cloves of crushed garlic400g red kidney beans1 tbsp gluten-free flour1 tbsp chilli powder1 tbsp cumin powder1 tbsp oregano 1 tbsp smoked paprika1 tsp cayenne pepper1 tbsp brown sugar or honey, salt as you like, fresh coriander and lime juice.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Brown the mince beef for 5 minutes with onions, garlic, then add the chocolate, sugar, tomatoes, spices and kidney beans and 200ml of water and bring to boil.

Cover and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, not forgetting to stir occasionally.

Lastly, add the fresh coriander, the juice and zest of 2 limes.

Enjoy with tacos or rice.