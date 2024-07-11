Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Chilli Con Carne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bia’s Chilli Con Carne(Serves 8-10)
INGREDIENTS
500g mince beef
1 large chopped onion
Minimum of 1 red and green pepper, 6 chopped tomatoes1 tbsp dark chocolate,5 cloves of crushed garlic400g red kidney beans1 tbsp gluten-free flour1 tbsp chilli powder1 tbsp cumin powder1 tbsp oregano 1 tbsp smoked paprika1 tsp cayenne pepper1 tbsp brown sugar or honey, salt as you like, fresh coriander and lime juice.
HOW TO MAKE IT
Brown the mince beef for 5 minutes with onions, garlic, then add the chocolate, sugar, tomatoes, spices and kidney beans and 200ml of water and bring to boil.
Cover and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, not forgetting to stir occasionally.
Lastly, add the fresh coriander, the juice and zest of 2 limes.
Enjoy with tacos or rice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.