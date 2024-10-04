Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Creamy Pea Soup with Crunchy Bacon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots. All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book out soon, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude.’

Bia’s Creamy Soup With Crunchy Bacon (Serves 6 or 8)

INGREDIENTS

500g green split peas

Bia's Creamy Pea Soup

1 large chopped onion

5 cloves crushed garlic

1tbsp dry coriander

1tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger

Entrepreneur, chef, TV host and author Bianca Rodrigues-Perry

2 vegetable stock

600g chopped smoked bacon

300 ml double cream

HOW TO DO IT:

Heat the bacon in a saucepan over a medium heat.

Cook until it is light brown and crunchy. Set it aside.

In the fat from the bacon add the onion and garlic, ginger and fry for 3–4 minutes, until softened.

Add the dry peas and vegetable stock and mix in 1.5L of hot water, add dry coriander and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 50 minutes or until peas are soft. Add extra water if necessary. (You can also cook on the pressure cooker for 30 minutes or slow cooker for 2 hours.)

Add the cream and use a hand blender to liquidise the soup.

Season to taste and serve in a warm bowl, garnished with crunchy bacon and fresh coriander.

Enjoy with nice fresh bread and butter.