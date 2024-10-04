Recipes from a Leamington chef: Bia's Creamy Pea Soup with Crunchy Bacon
Bia’s Creamy Soup With Crunchy Bacon (Serves 6 or 8)
INGREDIENTS
500g green split peas
1 large chopped onion
5 cloves crushed garlic
1tbsp dry coriander
1tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
2 vegetable stock
600g chopped smoked bacon
300 ml double cream
HOW TO DO IT:
Heat the bacon in a saucepan over a medium heat.
Cook until it is light brown and crunchy. Set it aside.
In the fat from the bacon add the onion and garlic, ginger and fry for 3–4 minutes, until softened.
Add the dry peas and vegetable stock and mix in 1.5L of hot water, add dry coriander and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and simmer for 50 minutes or until peas are soft. Add extra water if necessary. (You can also cook on the pressure cooker for 30 minutes or slow cooker for 2 hours.)
Add the cream and use a hand blender to liquidise the soup.
Season to taste and serve in a warm bowl, garnished with crunchy bacon and fresh coriander.
Enjoy with nice fresh bread and butter.
