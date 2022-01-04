Recipes from a Leamington chef: Chocolate fondant dessert

Richard Bramble is the co-owner of Bramble Dining (brambledining.com) a private fine dining chef and waiter service based in Leamington. With more than 15 years’ experience in professional kitchens, he has perfected his favourite English modern and classical French styles. In the latest in this regular monthly spot, he shares a recipe for a chocolate fondant dessert.
Ingredients
200g – chopped good quality chocolate
200g – cubed butter
50g – butter for ring molds
50g – plain flour for dusting the ring molds
200g – plain flour
200g – golden caster sugar
4 – whole eggs
4 – egg yolks
Optional ingredients for decoration – I use a blackberry, edible viola flower, dehydrated
raspberry crumbs and edible gold powder to really compliment the fondant and show off all its glory.
Method
Add the cubed butter to the chocolate and place in a mixing bowl on top of a saucepan half filled with water, making sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl.
Simmer on a low heat to melt the chocolate and butter mix, occasionally stirring until the mixture is smooth and glossy. Remove from the heat and leave to cool for ten minutes.
In a different mixing bowl add the sugar, eggs and egg yolks together and whisk until pale, light and fluffy. The whisk should leave ribbons in the mix.
Add the chocolate mix to the egg and sugar mixture and keep whisking on a low speed until both mixtures are mixed together. (Tip – Make sure your chocolate mix is not too hot as you can scramble the egg and sugar mixture).
Lastly, whisk in your plain flour till the mixture is smooth with no lumps and refrigerate to cool for a couple of hours. (Tip – you want the mixture to be firm and not loose as it can run out the bottom of the ring).
Brush the inside of your ring molds with butter making sure all the surface area is covered, place the ring in the flour and turn like a wheel going round to make sure the flour sticks to all the butter inside the ring mold and the place on parchment paper lined flat tray.
Spoon the fondant mix into the ring mold until the ring is three quarters full, make sure the oven is pre-heated to fan 180C, convection 200C, cook for 12 – 15 minutes for the lovely velvet centre which will certainly wow your guests.