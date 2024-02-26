Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Repair Cafe Leamington Spa, which is back at the SYDNI Centre on March 2, hit two records last month. It passed 1500 repairs, and had a record number of 55 items to look at. Unfortunately the last one or two could not be seen as the cafe ran out of time.

Number 1500 was a beautiful old valve radio. Sadly, although much admired, and although every possible repairer tried to help, it couldn't be repaired. We hope the owner will be able to find a specialist who can help him.

The cafe, which is run by volunteers and is part of a world-wide network, runs every first Saturday of the month from 11-2, and drinks, snacks and light lunches are available from the SYDNI cafe.

Repair Cafe Leamington Spa's 1500th item - sadly the valve radio needed a specialist to fix it

Every item gets a number so it can be called in more easily, in case of later queries and because the cafe anonymously reports its results to the Repair Monitor, a national organisation which collects information about how fixable different companies' items are. Sometimes it's not even possible to open an electrical item or sometimes parts are not available. This is part of Repair Cafe International's on-going mission to fix, not bin, our purchases, saving resources and reducing waste.