Restaurant review: a lively taste of Thailand at Rosa's Thai in Leamington

We were invited to have a meal for two at the new branch of the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain which opened in the town on July 1.

New authentic Thai food restaurant Rosa’s Thai has a lot of strong competition in Leamington town centre.

But its friendly staff, laid back atmosphere, reasonable pricing and tasty signature dishes should stand the restaurant in good stead.

The new branch of the popular restaurant chain, which opened at the former site of Bill’s across from the town hall in the parade, is stylishly decked out like a typical Bangkok cafe.

Still riding the wave of interest from its July 1 opening, the restaurant was busy and lively but its staff were quick and attentive – particularly our waiter Akash.

Food wise we chose two signature starters – the Moo ping honey marinated-pork skewers and Por pia sod fresh summer rolls.

The skewers had a succulent texture and smokey, barbecued, taste which left me wanting more.

The summer rolls were cool and hearty- packed with crunchy vegetables with a tinge of sweetness.

For mains, my partner had the chicken Pad Kra Prow chilli and basil Stir Fry which was, savoury aromatic and had a nice level of heat.

I had a traditional king prawn Pad Thai which was bursting with flavour and filling.

It’s worth noting that Rosa’s sells ice cream for just £2 a scoop which is perfect for those who have left room for dessert but don’t want to walk away too bloated.

We finished our meal with cocktails which were lovely.

