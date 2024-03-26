Restaurant review: Fusion Clan in Warwick brings something new and tasty to the table

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It can’t be easy for new restaurants to continue with the success of previous establishments on the same site.

But Fusion Clan in Warwick, which opened at 15 Smith Street – the location of the former popular seafood restaurant The Pickled Crab – in January has definitely started off on a very good footing in this regard.

The restaurant, which was opened as a joint venture by Aby Joseph BEM from Warwick, together with Thomas (a mechanical engineer turned film producer) and Joshi (a chef for more than 20 years), who are both from Stratford, combines flavours of South India intertwined with European cuisine.

And the results are fantastic.

Firstly, as an appetiser, we were served mini poppadoms with sweet and hot dips.

This was a nice touch because poppadoms, although always a good way to start a meal at an Indian restaurant , can normally be a bit of a pain to break up and dip or scoop with.

It was a small example of how Fusion Clan likes to do things a little differently and with panache.

For starters I had pan-grilled scallops with a hint of crushed spices served with micro salad and butternut squash puree – the mix, or ‘fusion’, of flavours was delicious.

My partner had the kattirachi arancini aptly described on the menu as an “east/west delicacy’’ - slow cooked kuttanad red rice and venison stuffed with mozzarella, rolled in panko and deep fried and served with fennel and coriander chutney.

This dish highlighted how flavours from both sides of the world can come together in harmony.

I had been excited about having the Malabar lamb shank biriyani for my main course and I was right to be so.

The succulent meat dropped off the bone and the Jeerakasala rice and exotic spices it was served with made for a wonderfully hearty and fragrant dish.

My partner had the prawn manga curry, which was had a fruity and flavoursome appeal.

Recommended to us for a side dish for our mains was the Malabar parotta bread – a flake layered Kerala-style bread which was almost like a thick pancake.

It complemented both of our dishes very well.

A welcome surprise was that the deserts menu included some classics like the, rich, smooth and melt-in-your-mouth, chocolate brownie and the sweet and fluffy sticky toffee pudding we shared.

It’s not often I look at the list of puddings at an Indian restaurant and see much that interests me like it did at Fusion Clan.

But, that is what Fusion Clan is all about – specialising in Indian cuisine ‘with a twist’ and it is these twists which elevate the experience of eating there.

The couple sat next to us were full of praise for the food and overall experience of their meal and, overhearing them say so to the team there, had me nodding to myself in agreement.

Fusion Clan will be launching home deliveries soon but I would recommend you visit the restaurant for a lovely sit down meal before using this service.