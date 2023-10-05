Restaurant review: It’s easy to see why Warwick Spice has had 23 years of success
Celebrating 23 years of success, Warwick Spice is an Indian restaurant that needs no introduction.
In the years since 2000 – when it first started serving customers dishes from its carefully created menu which offers a wide variety of genuine Indian and Bangladeshi tastes – the Smith Street curry house has received several accolades including being voted among the top ten Indian restaurants in the UK for two years running.
This was the first time I had eaten at Warwick Spice, but it won’t be the last and it should not have taken me so long to have done so either.
Having a table booked for the, fairly, early time of 6pm, it was obvious to see that the restaurant is so popular – it was busy already but exuding a relaxed and friendly vibe.
My partner and I had a starter and a main course with a lovely peshwari naan to share – the restaurant has a takeaway and delivery service but the taste and the presentation of the food we had in the cosy surroundings definitely felt more like fine dining but at reasonable price.
My partner, who likes hot curries, picked a chicken Manik’s Special for her main course.
The menu politely asks customers to allow extra time for the preparation of this dish – she said ‘it was worth the wait’.
I had a lovely, hot, sweet and sour lamb pathia – a dish which one diner claimed to be ‘the best he had tasted in 31 years’ and it was easy to see why.
To start, my partner had the succulent and savoury spice roll while I had the King Prawn Bhuna Puri – the sauce for which was moreish and delightful.
All of this was complimented beautifully by a cold pint of Kingfisher Beer – the beer of choice for the restaurant as is shown by the pretty glass in which it was served in and the smart branded waistcoats some of the staff were wearing.
While Warwick Spices celebrates 23 years of being successfully open, diners should also celebrate the fact they have it in their local area.