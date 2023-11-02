Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Italian food has never been my ‘go to’ cuisine of choice.

I’ve never been excited by carborific pizza, pasta, served with mountains of garlic bread dripping with cheese.

That is, until now.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warm welcome, cocktails and amazing food at ASK Italian in Bell Court, Stratford.

I was invited to ASK Italian in Bell Court, Stratford.

It was a pleasant sunny autumnal afternoon with a festive whisper in the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We headed to the charming Bell Court in the heart of the town, close to the many tourist attractions and local shops, and just a short stroll from the Royal Shakespeare Company theatre.

Manager Jakub Hebda and assistant manager Bex Kane greeted us warmly and showed us to our booth, perfect and romantic for our lunch date.

ASK Italian, Bell Court, Stratford.

Our experience started with two small glasses of complimentary homemade pink lemonade (it was really good). We then decided to sample some of the new cocktails. I went for the non-alcoholic versions, which were just as refreshing and punchy as my partner’s.

We recommend the lemon drop spritz, a blend made with local gin, sparkling sanpellegrino limonata and Prosecco and the gin-ger snap made up of gin, lime and lemon juice and fiery ginger beer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re not drinking, the strawberry blossom spritz is a must. Lemonade with flavours of cherry blossom, strawberry and rosehip.

Not wanting to fill up before our mains, we shared a cheese fondue served with toasty bread bites and rosemary and olive oil bread with a spicy tomato dip.

Bellissimo.

I had carbonara for main, a little on the safe side, but it didn’t disappoint. Lovely and creamy, seasoned well and perfect portion size.

My partner went for king prawn and crayfish frilly tagliatelle, made up of succulent king prawns and crayfish in a creamy seafood and tomato sauce with a hint of chilli.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although we both love fish, we decided the carbonara was the tastier of the two.

There’s plenty of show-stopping desserts at ASK. We shared the Sicilian lemon tart with mixed berry coulis and a scoop of vanilla gelato. Neither of us are particularly sweet-toothed, but this was divine.

I love to have my mind changed and this wonderful establishment did just that.

Romantic setting, soothing atmosphere (so nice not to have loud music blasted in our ears like some establishments) and wonderful food. Vegan/vegetarian options available.

What more could we ASK for?

Expect to pay...

Cocktails from £6.25 (non alcoholic)

Bottle of wine from around £20

Starters from £3.95

Mains from £11.25