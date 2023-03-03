Review: The Hatton Arms is still evolving and thriving after its 2020 relaunch

The pub has recently and successfully launched fondue and wine tasting nights to offer something new to customers during the week. But its main food menu still remains of a high standard.

The Hatton Arms exterior. Picture supplied.

When I reviewed the dining experience at The Hatton Arms after its refurbishment and relaunch in March 2020 I was confident the pub would go from strength to strength.

Not long after, the first UK Covid lockdown was announced and the pub had to wait for customers to return to the popular venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And return they did and have and now the pub has introduced fondue and wine tasting events to offer something new during the week.

The Hatton Arms exterior. Picture supplied.

But, as with any gastro pub aiming to evolve, The Hatton Arms has to maintain a quality food offering in order to contstantly thrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This, I’m pleased to say, is exactly what The Hatton Arms is continuing to do.

And, despite rising costs for both businesses and households, the prices of dishes on the pub’s menu have remained very similar to what they were three years ago with starters ranging from £8 to £12, mains from £16 to £27 and puddings at around the same price as the cheaper starters.

As ever the menu’s ngredients are sourced from suppliers based near the pub and the Hatton Estate, which it is a prominent part of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hatton Arms interior. Picture supplied.

For my starter I had the Hatton Estate shredded pheasant Chinese pancakes.

These were an interesting and rustic twist on a firm favourite of mine when I visit Chinese restaurants – a vegan offer of these with jackfruit instead of the pheasant were also on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, as with the last time I reviewed the pub’s main menu, I was slightly envious that I didn’t have what my partner chose for her starter – the crab.

Served on top of a crispy potato rosti and smashed avocado and with a poached egg on top, this seafood delight had a brunchy feel to it and it was lovely.

The Hatton Arms interior. Picture supplied.

Having been told that the pies of the day and all the sea bass and cod – no doubt all very popular for a reason - had been snapped up already we happily opted for the chicken supreme and Packington free range confit of pork belly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former was splendidly creamy and hearty and the latter was beautifully tender and deliciously accompanied by a sweet potato dauphinoise.

For out puddings we rolled back the years with some traditional ‘home cooked’-style dishes.

I had the sweet and comforting treacle sponge and my partner had the lovely pear and cinnamon crumble with both served with a generous helping of vanilla custard which was a nice reminder yet a superior example of the days of school dinners.

The Hatton Arms interior. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement