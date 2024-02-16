Review: We Love Pizza in Leamington is a small pizzeria with a big heart

A collage of photos from We Love Pizza

Like so many businesses both big and small during the global Covid pandemic a few years ago, We Love Pizza in Leamington was forced to delay its plans.

And while the popular and award-winning pizzeria in Regent Place was, thankfully, able to thrive despite Lockdown due to its takeaway service, it was not able to expand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was until January when owners Jose, Geanina and their team unveiled a new two-storey dining space above its ground floor kitchen and takeaway area with its huge pizza oven.

This allows customers to either pop in and enjoy their pizza while sat on a stool in the cool and cosy eating area or to settle at a table in one of the two chilled out ‘restaurant rooms’ and enjoy a sit-down meal which can include starters, salads, sides and deserts.

We started with the light and tasty calamari fritti and mixed marinated olives before moving onto pizza for our mains.

Jose and Geanina pride themselves on the type of bases they make for their pizzas, “using only the best and most nutritious flour combinations and implementing exact temperature control and longer fermentation periods for the sourdough”, and it shows in the end product.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I had the Polla Forza (chicken power), which included peppers and olives, while my partner had the Perfect Spicy (spicy smoked sausage & broccoli di rape).

Both tasted fantastic, were not bloating in the way some pizzas can be, and the hot honey crust dip and house rosé wine were a perfect accompaniment to both.

A nice touch were the scissors provided on the table, which allow you to cut the pizza in a more efficient way without causing a mess.

We were both happy that we still had room for desert.

We shared a plate of conolo siciliano and this proved to be a real delight as if we had unearthed one of the restaurant’s hidden gems – if you have a sweet tooth please try these!

We loved We Love Pizza, it’s a small business with a big heart.

The restaurant and takeaway offers vegan and gluten free options.