Rosa’s Thai Leamington Spa launches £14 set lunch menu

The lunch menu by founder Saiphin includes 3 dishes and a drink for £14

Rosa’s Thai Leamington Spa, known for its bold and exciting signature Thai dishes has launched a new series of summer lunch menus, which are available on weekdays between 12-5pm and includes 3 dishes and a drink for £14.

The Saiphin Set Lunch Menu, created by Rosa’s Thai Founder and Chef, Saiphin, will change every 3 weeks until the 22nd August, giving guests the chance to explore some of Saiphin’s favourite dishes, plus a refreshing Nam Dang Manao - a sour, sweet and tangy Thai soda, which is popular at Thailand’s traditional street food markets.

From the 23rd June to 20th July, Saiphin’s Set Lunch includes authentic dishes such as Plamuek Tod Thai Calarmari, Gai Satay Chicken Satay, Pad Khing Ginger Stir Fry, Yum Thai Dao Crispy Egg Salad, Coconut Rice, Roti Bread and more.

From the 21st July to 22nd August, the menu includes Khaopod Tod Sweetcorn Fritter Bites, Kale Tod Kale Tempura, Gaeng Panang Curry, Pad See Ewe Stir-Fried Flat Noodles, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Spicy Green Beans and more.

Guests can also choose to upgrade to a pint of Singha Beer for an additional £4, or a glass of house red or white wine for £3.

Rosa’s Thai Founder and Chef, Saiphin, said: “Every dish on the new Set Lunch menu is either based on a family recipe or created using inspiration from places where I have lived. I’m so excited for the people of Leamington to try them, and with the menu changing every 3 weeks, there are more opportunities to discover a new Thai favourite! Whether you are dining with friends or on a working lunch, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

To book or check out Saiphin’s full Set Lunch menu, visit:https://rosasthai.com/menus