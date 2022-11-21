A taste of Rugby – or Willey to be more precise – is now on offer to visitors to one of Westminster’s iconic bars.

MP Mark Pawsey and Mark O’Neill in the Strangers' Bar pulling pints of Haystack Pale Ale.

Haystack, a pale ale from O’Neill’s Brewing Company, based at The Barn, Coalpit Lane, is currently available on tap at Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar.

Owner and founder Mark O’Neill joined MP Mark Pawsey to pull a pint of the beer there.

A total of six barrels has been sent to London, meaning that MPs, Peers and their guests can sample one of Rugby borough’s best beers.

Mr Pawsey said: “Rugby has a great range of microbreweries and a thriving pub trade, and locally-brewed ales and beers have significantly increased in popularity in recent years.

"That’s great news for our local economy, as it generates jobs in both the brewing and pub trade, but it’s also a way for our history and heritage to be reflected by these microbreweries.”

He added: “I was delighted to be able to welcome Mark O’Neill to Strangers’ Bar to pull a pint of his own beer in parliament. One of the most important things which I can do as an MP is bang the drum for some of the great work and great industry taking place here in Rugby, and O’Neill’s brewery is just one of many success stories we have.