Rugby restaurant climbs from 1 to 5 star rating in food hygiene scores - but another place gets a 1 star rating
The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for the Rugby borough.
Once again, there are plenty of five and four stars on the list, but there are also two stars and even a one star.
Special mention should go to Satchmo's Corner who has recorded a five star score, bouncing back from a one star rating after an inspection in February.
Here are the figures, in order from the highest to the lowest scores.
- Rated 5: Satchmo's Corner at 17 Church Street, Rugby; rated on June 25
- Rated 5: KFC at Moto Hospitality Ltd, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on June 21
- Rated 5: B1 Food&Coffee at Unit 1 Evri Rugby Distribution Hub, Over View Way, Rugby; rated on June 17
- Rated 5: The Baby Barn Pram & Nursery Centre Ltd at Marton Fields Farm High Street, Marton; rated on June 13
- Rated 5: Golden Lion Inn, Main Street, Easenhall; rated on February 16
- Rated 5: Mrs Lovetts Bakery at CV22; rated on May 19
- Rated 5: Waves Fish and Chips at Unit 4 Heritage Close, Cawston, Rugby; rated on May 9
- Rated 5: Exotica Bengal Cuisine at 68 Lower Street, Hillmorton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on June 27
- Rated 5: Bulls Head, Church Hill, Wolvey; rated on June 18
- Rated 5: La Casa Loco at Churchside Arcade Little Church Street, Rugby; rated on March 26
- Rated 4: The Bull, 28 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on May 21.
- Rated 4: Maia Gelato & Cafe Italiano at 6-7 High Street, Rugby; rated on March 7
- Rated 4: Umai Pan Asian, at 32 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on June 13.
- Rated 3: Plant Me at 109 Albert Street, Rugby; rated on March 27
- Rated 3: Kira Maki Ltd at 4 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on March 27
- Rated 3: Curry Cottage at 23 The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 23
- Rated 3: Willoughby Cafe at The Pantry, London Road, Willoughby; rated on May 29
- Rated 3: Father and Boy Ltd at 233 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on June 4
- Rated 2: Ottoman Restaurant at 10-11 High Street, Rugby; rated on May 28
- Rated 2: The Griffin at 1 Kingsway, Rugby; rated on June 4
- Rated 1: MATI'S at 2-3 High Street, Rugby; rated on May 28