New life has been breathed into a Sheep Street shop with a long tradition of serving food to hungry Rugbeians.

And in a reversal of the recent trend for people to choose to work from home, Heyday Street Food has opened in the town centre after operating as a home-based takeaway for more than a year.

Heyday Street Food has been open at 1 Sheep Street for the last couple of weeks – a shop that is small in size but has had a big impact in its past incarnations.

And now Muge Tozlu, backed by husband Baris Tozlu, is bringing her Turkish/Mediterranean dishes to a wider audience.

Muge Tozlu and husband Baris outside her new venture Heyday Street Food in Rugby town centre.