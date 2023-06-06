Register
Rugby takeaway venture steps up to town centre spot

New life has been breathed into a Sheep Street shop with a long tradition of serving food to hungry Rugbeians.
By Richard Howarth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST

And in a reversal of the recent trend for people to choose to work from home, Heyday Street Food has opened in the town centre after operating as a home-based takeaway for more than a year.

Heyday Street Food has been open at 1 Sheep Street for the last couple of weeks – a shop that is small in size but has had a big impact in its past incarnations.

And now Muge Tozlu, backed by husband Baris Tozlu, is bringing her Turkish/Mediterranean dishes to a wider audience.

Muge Tozlu and husband Baris outside her new venture Heyday Street Food in Rugby town centre.Muge Tozlu and husband Baris outside her new venture Heyday Street Food in Rugby town centre.
Muge Tozlu and husband Baris outside her new venture Heyday Street Food in Rugby town centre.

Colourful street furniture balances out the intimate shop interior and the menu offers a wide variety of dishes, ranging from soups and sides to a pide range, pasta dishes, flatbreads, omelettes and some intriguing ‘special flavours’, including the mummy meatball plate, plus drinks and desserts.