And in a reversal of the recent trend for people to choose to work from home, Heyday Street Food has opened in the town centre after operating as a home-based takeaway for more than a year.
Heyday Street Food has been open at 1 Sheep Street for the last couple of weeks – a shop that is small in size but has had a big impact in its past incarnations.
And now Muge Tozlu, backed by husband Baris Tozlu, is bringing her Turkish/Mediterranean dishes to a wider audience.
Colourful street furniture balances out the intimate shop interior and the menu offers a wide variety of dishes, ranging from soups and sides to a pide range, pasta dishes, flatbreads, omelettes and some intriguing ‘special flavours’, including the mummy meatball plate, plus drinks and desserts.