A double decker bus could play a key role in the future of a pub by offering overnight accommodation.

The Advertiser spotted a double decker in the car park behind the Shoulder of Mutton in Grandborough before Christmas when checking out the pub’s breakfast menu.

Adverts on the side for South Devon attractions confirmed it was a long way from home but now it seems the pub is keen to exploit the tourist potential of adding a bus to its business.

The owners have just applied to Rugby Borough Council for planning permission to have a bus-based holiday let in the grounds of the grade II listed pub.

It's a long way from home but the double decker bus, seen here in the car park at the Shoulder of Mutton at Grandborough in November, could play a key role in the pub's future.

The plans show a dining/kitchen area, plus shower room on the ground floor and the lounge and bedroom on the top deck.

There would be timber cladding added on the far side and front of the bus for privacy.

In a supporting statement, Champa Pankhana says: “As a new owner I have reopened the pub into a warm and welcoming environment, not just for the local community and village but those surrounding it.

"It has, once again, brought life back to the village of Grandborough. We serve breakfast, lunch and evening meals every day.

"We are open to walkers, cyclists, motorcycle groups. We host monthly meetings for some of the motorcycle groups.

"Secondly, we have opened a small convenience store for the village providing daily essentials such as milk, bread, eggs etc.

"The village had no such facilities until September.

“Since August we have had several enquiries as to whether we provide accommodation: from local builders working in the village, from staff at the HS2 site.

"The pub does not have adequate bedroom facilities for accommodation.

“As with most businesses in this economic climate, it is already a struggle and the future will tell another story but in the meantime we need to diversify so we can make a little extra to keep the business running.”

Full details can be found on the borough council’s planning portal by looking for plan reference number R22/1339.

