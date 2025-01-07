Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest food hygiene ratings are available for the Rugby area - and they are not as encouraging as previous months.

We had a good run of high scores over 2024 but looking at the latest list, only three places received a five star.

And one place received a rare zero rating.

Last year, we enjoying seeing many five stars but the latest inspections show more two and three star ratings (as well as the zero star and a one star).

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Here are the latest ratings, in order of highest (five) to lowest (zero):

Rated 5: BF Lunch Club at Christ Church Helvellyn Way, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on November 25

Rated 5: Fish and Chips Hub at 47-48 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on December 3

Rated 5: Senh Yip at 238 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on November 14

Rated 4: V.S. Rugby Football Club Limited, at Rugby Town Football Club, Butlin Road, Rugby; rated on November 28,

Rated 4: Snappy Tomato Pizza at 2a Market Place, Rugby; rated on October 29

Rated 4: The Courthouse Rugby, 23 North Street, Rugby; rated on November 12.

Rated 4: The Lounge Kitchen and Bar, Clifton Wharf, Clifton Upon Dunsmore; rated on October 30.

Rated 3: The Windmill Inn, 1 North Street, Rugby; rated on November 5.

Rated 3: Greek Zante Street, at 6 North Street, Rugby; rated on November 26.

Rated 3: Tameras's Kitchen at 3-5 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on November 21

Rated 3: The Golden Ghazal at 39 Albert Street, Rugby; rated on November 21

Rated 3: Royal Hyderbadi, 1 High Street, Rugby; rated on October 31.

Rated 2: Yum Yum World Limited, 4 High Street, Rugby; rated on November 11.

Rated 2: Spices of Rugby, 40 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on November 15.

Rated 2: Crystal Chinese, 34 Southam Road, Dunchurch, rated on November 11.

Rated 2: China Palace, 1 Oliver Street, Rugby; rated on November 4.

Rated 1: The Sports Connexion, Leamington Road, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on November 7.

Rated 0: Idlydosa Express, 59a High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on November 5.