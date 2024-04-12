Shakespeare Distillery launches ‘1588' a new Navy Strength Gin

‘1588’ is a brand-new Navy Strength Gin by Shakespeare Distillery, the independent artisan spirits producer based in Stratford upon Avon. Named after the year that England confronted the formidable Spanish Armada in a pivotal naval clash, Shakespeare Distillery honour the resilience of the English fleet with its 57 per cent ABV Navy Strength Gin; a homage to the courage and fortitude of those who defended the realm against overwhelming odds.
By tanya aspinwallContributor
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:38 BST
Inspired by the fruits and spices of 16th-century trade routes, the team have combined delicious flavours of Orange and Currants with the warming spices of Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Rosemary, Coriander and Angelica. The team suggests serving 1588 with Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water, plenty of ice, and a slice of orange. Or alternatively try as a fantastic Negroni cocktail with Gin, Sweet Vermouth and Campari.

Simon Picken, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re delighted to launch our 1588 Gin. Here at Shakespeare Distillery, we wanted to craft a really juniper forward gin, full of flavour. At 57 per cent this Navy Strength Gin boasts a wonderful fruity and robust finish that packs a real punch. It seemed apt to name it after the year of one the most legendary naval triumphs of the Shakespearean era!

1588 is available in three bottle options retailing at: £42 for a 50cl bottle, £21.50 for a 20cl bottle and £7 for a 5cl bottle. These can be purchased online, at the distillery shop or from the shop at No 1 High Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. For more information, please visit https://shakespearedistillery.com/product/1588-navy-strength-gin/

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford-upon-Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of carbon neutral spirits including Stratford Gin, Jester Rum, and distillery specials. The Distillery also provides daily tours and other experiences including a Gin School, Cocktail Masterclasses and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises. In 2022 the company expanded its business in the town centre and opened a brand-new experiences space with a Rum School and Tasting Rooms.

For more information about Shakespeare Distillery please visit http://www.shakespearedistillery.com/

