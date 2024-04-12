Shakespeare Distillery launches ‘1588' a new Navy Strength Gin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by the fruits and spices of 16th-century trade routes, the team have combined delicious flavours of Orange and Currants with the warming spices of Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Rosemary, Coriander and Angelica. The team suggests serving 1588 with Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water, plenty of ice, and a slice of orange. Or alternatively try as a fantastic Negroni cocktail with Gin, Sweet Vermouth and Campari.

Simon Picken, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re delighted to launch our 1588 Gin. Here at Shakespeare Distillery, we wanted to craft a really juniper forward gin, full of flavour. At 57 per cent this Navy Strength Gin boasts a wonderful fruity and robust finish that packs a real punch. It seemed apt to name it after the year of one the most legendary naval triumphs of the Shakespearean era!

1588 is available in three bottle options retailing at: £42 for a 50cl bottle, £21.50 for a 20cl bottle and £7 for a 5cl bottle. These can be purchased online, at the distillery shop or from the shop at No 1 High Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. For more information, please visit https://shakespearedistillery.com/product/1588-navy-strength-gin/

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford-upon-Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of carbon neutral spirits including Stratford Gin, Jester Rum, and distillery specials. The Distillery also provides daily tours and other experiences including a Gin School, Cocktail Masterclasses and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises. In 2022 the company expanded its business in the town centre and opened a brand-new experiences space with a Rum School and Tasting Rooms.