Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not only will Shakespeare Distillery be adding their Rum products for guests to sample, but the festival will also feature several new Gin & Rum Distilleries.

Held in the 100-year-old Topiary Garden of Billesley Manor, guests can enjoy a variety of craft gins and rums, along with locally sourced food and live music. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket, chairs, and parasols to sit around the gardens. Guests will also be able to purchase their favourite tipple to take home from each distillery stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Monks, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We always look forward to hosting our popular Gin & Rum Festival with Billesley Manor. With a variety of artisan, handcrafted gins and rums to sample, delicious cocktails, and slushies, this perfect chilled Sunday is guaranteed not to disappoint!”

Gin & Rum Festival

Laura Cherrington, Director of Sales & Marketing at Billesley Manor Hotel said “The festival is one of our key summer events and a great excuse to get together with friends and family. If you love craft gin and rum, beautiful gardens, live music and hopefully plenty of sunshine, this is a must summer event for you!”

A special Early Bird ticket price of £19 is available until 30 April. From 1 May ticket prices are £22 and all tickets are non-refundable. The ticket price includes a souvenir branded Shakespeare Distillery glass, a menu detailing all the flavours & options available, plus a welcome Shakespeare Distillery Gin & Tonic or Rum & Mixer on arrival.

Tickets are available to book online or by calling the distillery team on 01789 336559. Bedrooms are available from £185 bed and breakfast - please contact Billesley Hotel directly on 01789 279955 to book.