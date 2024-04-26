Spur of the moment pub lunch results in a trip to New York for lucky punters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition was open to all Honeycomb Houses’ guests who ordered a Carlsberg Brooklyn Pilsner and was ran throughout the month of February. The prize includes two return flights to New York, four night’s accommodation and £200 spending money.

The winner of the Honeycomb Houses competition is George regular, Sara Axling-Youds.

Sara was chosen at random from 500 entries overall, and will be heading to Brooklyn, New York in September with her husband to celebrate his birthday.

Competition winner, Sara Axling-Youds, celebrating with a Carlsberg Brooklyn Pilsner

Locally based, Sara had popped into The George for lunch with her husband one Saturday lunchtime and ordered a pint of Carlsberg Brooklyn Pilsner.

The barman mentioned the competition to Sara. Having visited this part of New York on a previous trip and loved the area, Sara immediately entered the competition. “I never thought in a million years that I’d win,” says Sara.

“I then received a congratulations email on my day off work. On opening and reading it, I closed it and then re-opened and read it again. I just couldn’t believe it!”

The multi-award-winning George Townhouse is located within a beautiful Grade II listed building on Shipston’s High Street with an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere that blends contemporary, quirky features with its many original Georgian features.

The pub has a large open bar with a wide range of cask ales, wines and a speciality gin list, a 40-cover Pantry restaurant, the Carriage Room for private dining and the Garden Room overlooking the decked patio area. Upstairs, 15 en-suite boutique hotel style bedrooms.