Stratford restaurant unveiling lesser-known Indian dishes steeped in history

A Stratford-upon-Avon restaurant is launching its first ever one-night Indian food takeover made up of lesser-known dishes inspired by the country’s history.

No.44 Brasserie at The Arden Hotel is hosting a “Holi Special” five-course food event on Saturday, March 23 to commemorate Holi – the Hindu festival of colours – which is being officially celebrated by millions across the world on Monday, March 25.

The festival is based on a Hindu legend with people seeing the festival as symbolising new beginnings, and as a time to mend relationships and start afresh - with many smearing bright colours on friends and family.

Chef Abhijit Dasalkar

Chef Abhijit Dasalkar, who left India for the UK 20 years ago, is behind the restaurant’s limited edition Holi menu, and is hoping to leave a colourful impression on customers later this month.

The menu takes diners on a mini tour of India’s states, including Haleem with Pav, which is a stew composed of meat, lentils, and pounded wheat made into a thick porridge, and served with soft milk bread roll.

It is originally an Arabic dish and was introduced to the Hyderabad state in the 18th century by the Chaush people during the rule of the Nizams.

Patra ni Macchi – which is a steamed fish dish topped with chutney and wrapped in a banana leaf – was developed after Persians migrated to the Zoroastrian Empire of Gujarat around the 10th century.

Other highlights include the Tandoori spring chicken 2.0, served with tandoori potato terrine, Nargis kofta, curried cauliflower, makhani sauce – which features the Indian version of a scotch egg – and has been popularised by the Moti Mahal (Pearl Palace) restaurant in Delhi.

Dessert features the Gajar Halwa, Rabri “panna cotta” which is an enriched carrot pudding made with grated carrots, milk nuts and clarified butter, along with milk flavoured with cardamom, rosewater and saffron. The dish originated in Afghanistan before the Dutch were credited with introducing it to India, where it is particularly popular in the city of Lucknow.

Another sweetener is the Indian version of the British snow cone - Kala Khatta Gola – which comesflavoured with java plum syrup and chaat masala and is also set to be a popular palate cleanser.

Abhijit started training to become a chef in 1999 in India but – keen to expand his knowledge – he packed his bags and moved to London to complete a diploma in French Culinary Arts from Le Cordon Bleu in 2004.

He said: “My aim is to introduce Indian food lovers to a whole new dimension of the cuisine - to the point where they won’t be able to look at a chicken tikka masala or chicken korma in the same way ever again.

“Diners will be amazed at the different depth of flavours generated by different combinations - most curry lovers wouldn’t normally associate a stew with Indian cuisine for example.

“Being able to sample such a variety of Indian dishes at the home of Shakespeare next to the river Avon is a special occasion – and I’m sure The Bard himself would approve!”

The Holi takeover at the 2 AA rosette No.44 Brasserie restaurant is a five-course food event which will start for all diners at 7.00pm on Saturday, March 23, and booking in advance is advised due to demand.