Successful opening for new Lounge café bar in Leamington town centre

The new Lounge café bar in Leamington town centre has had a successful opening weekend.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, which also owns Cosy Club, opened Salino Lounge at the Woodwards Department Store building at 94-96 Parade (formerly occupied by River Island) on Thursday (August 28).

It is the 264th Lounge in the group.

The national chain also runs the Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth and the Bacco Lounge in Rugby among others.

Salino Lounge will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 11pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to midnight serving breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

Loungers has said: “Salino Lounge is a comfy, relaxed café bar, serving great food all day, every day, with plenty of options for gluten-free and vegan guests.

“We took our name from the Italian word for “saline,” as Leamington is famous for its natural saline mineral baths, which made it a popular spa resort during the Regency era.”

For more information visit https://thelounges.co.uk/salino/