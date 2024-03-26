Sunday lunches return to hotel by popular demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coombe Abbey Hotel will be serving up a three-course lunch on the final Sunday of every month after the team at the 12th century, historic hotel were inundated with requests to bring it back.

The Coombe Abbey Hotel chef and his team will be able to cater for around 70 covers in the Garden Room Restaurant – with a three-course lunch available at £47.50 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter menu includes a choice of starters before a range of options for the main course, including slow-roasted rump of aged beef with Yorkshire pudding and duck fat roast potatoes.

Sunday lunch at Coombe Abbey

Confit lamb shoulder with parsley mash and crushed buttered carrots will also be available on March 31, as well as an option of baked skrei cod or roasted root vegetable wellington.

The specially-designed Easter menu also includes a variety of tempting desserts including a classic crème caramel and a broken Easter egg surprise.

Ron Terry, group operations director at No Ordinary Hospitality – which manages Coombe Abbey Hotel, said he was looking forward to welcoming diners to the hotel every last Sunday of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve had lots of people asking us to open the restaurant for Sunday lunches because they know the quality of the food that our chef and his team prepare and want to be able to treat themselves to a really great afternoon out.

“With spring upon us, I can think of nothing better than taking a stroll around the country park on a Sunday morning and enjoying all that it has to offer before settling in for lunch in the historic hotel surroundings.

“There are few venues that can offer such a mix.

“Our chef has put together a really enticing menu for Easter Sunday – which is already proving very popular with lots of people booking in – and he’ll be serving up something different over the coming months as we look forward to welcoming hundreds of Sunday diners.”