There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Warwickshire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From Coventry to Stratford-Upon-Avon, here are the most booked restaurants in Warwickshire according to OpenTable.
1. The Farmhouse Restaurant, Coventry
The Farmhouse Restaurant in Coventry has a 4.6* rating from 1,250 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Absolutely outstanding food as always presentation cannot recommend this restaurant enough it is always amazing, we travel once a year every year just for The Farmhouse.” | OpenTable
2. Loxley’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Stratford-Upon-Avon
Loxley’s Restaurant & Wine Bar in Stratford-Upon-Avon has a 4.8* rating from 4,836 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “We had a wonderful evening. The waitress was attentive, friendly and professional from the off. Food was out of this world good. Was very impressed with the detail of allergens on the menu which really helped one of our party. We will return if in the area again.” | OpenTable
3. Palm by H20, Coventry
Palm by H20 in Coventry has a 4.4* rating from 222 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The man that welcomed us in was very friendly, and super efficient, all of the waitresses and waiters that catered to our needs were very helpful. Food was very good also. Definitely coming back here!” | OpenTable
4. The Vintner, Stratford-Upon-Avon
The Vintner in Stratford-Upon-Avon has a 4.7* rating from 2,444 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent restaurant, really good food. Nice atmosphere and very pleasant service.” | Google Maps
