The Ark grand opening: Kenilworth’s new urban culinary restaurant and steakhouse

Rayes proudly announcing this change

After 12 years of proudly serving the Kenilworth community as Indian Ark, the much-loved restaurant is undergoing an exciting transformation. Now rebranded as ‘The Ark’ urban culinary restaurant and steakhouse, the venue is moving to a larger modern location at 29 The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EF

The new premises will officially open on Sunday, 8th December 2023, with a special event commencing at 5 PM, officiated by the Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Chambers, and the Mayoress, Mrs Eva Zanyi

The move and rebranding mark a bold new chapter for the restaurant, blending its rich culinary heritage with a fresh, contemporary concept. The larger premises will allow The Ark to provide a broader dining experience, offering not only its renowned Indian cuisine but also a new range of dishes, including steaks and other modern culinary creations.

To celebrate the grand opening, The Ark is offering diners a 50% discount on all main courses on opening night. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s classic dishes alongside signature creations, such as Tandoori Chingri Silsila, Lime and Ginger Sea Bass, and Bengali Duck Stew, as well as steak options.

To make the occasion even more welcoming, car parking fees will be refunded for diners who present a valid parking receipt.

The Ark has always been deeply connected to the Kenilworth community, actively supporting the NHS, local arts and sports initiatives - demonstrating its commitment to giving back to the town that has supported it so loyally.

Owner Rayes shared his heartfelt appreciation for the community, saying:

"Kenilworth is a fantastic community, and we are proud to be part of it. For 12 years, we’ve worked not just to bring great food to the town but also to support the community.

"This move and rebranding as 'The Ark' allows us to enhance what we offer while continuing to build strong relationships with the people and organisations that make Kenilworth special."

With high demand anticipated for the grand opening, The Ark encourages diners to book their tables in advance to avoid disappointment.