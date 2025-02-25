These are the newly awarded places to visit for an excellent curry 🍛

Nation’s Curry Awards 2025 has named the best places to visit for curry

Curry houses across the country picked up a prestigious award

Categories included; Street Food Restaurant of The Year, Takeaway of The Year and more

The best Indian restaurants and curry houses across the UK have been named by the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025.

The prestigious awards celebrate the excellence of those in the curry industry in the UK, shining a light on restaurants and curry houses with exceptional food quality, customer service, and more.

Categories include the likes of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year, Street Food Restaurant of the Year as well as winners based on location.

Here is the full list of every winner from the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025.

Curry Restaurant of the Year

Alessi Indian Restaurant, Audley

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick

Takeaway of the Year

Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford

Best of Manchester

Original Third Eye, Didsbury

Best of Birmingham

Pushkar Cocktail Bar & Dining

Best of London

Mango Indian Restaurant

Best Of Yorkshire

Bengal Lounge, Wetherby

Leicestershire Restaurant of the Year

Varanasi Boutique, Leicester

Best of Midlands

Spice Merchant, Leek

Pakistani Restaurant of the Year

Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant, Blackburn

Afghani Restaurant of the Year

Afghan Cuisine 'n' Grill, Bolton

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

The Great Kathmandu, Manchester

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Bangla Lounge, Batley

South Indian Restaurant of the Year

Chennai's Marina, Edinburgh

Outstanding Takeaway of the Year

Bhaji Fresh, Warrington

Outstanding Curry of the Year

Aroma Lounge, Wigan

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

The Chequers Indian Lounge, Ipswich

Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year

Little Lanka Restaurant, Stockport

Punjabi Restaurant of the Year

Punjabi Heaven, Leeds

Curry Kitchen of the Year

Indian Kitchen, Bristol

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Sanskruti Restaurant, Manchester

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Yuvraaj Restaurant, Sunderland

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Delhiwalafood, Leeds

Local Restaurant of the Year

Ruchee Restaurant, Settle

Balti Restaurant of the Year

Barlick Raj Balti, Barnoldswick

Customer Service of the Year

Aarti Bar & Restaurant, Leeds

Best Team of the Year

Royal Balti House, Bolton

Best Chef of the Year

Chef at the 3Rooms Indian Restaurant, Ottershaw

Manager of the Year

Manager at the Babaji, Sunderland

Special Recognition Award

Masala Inn, Bexleyheath

Customer's Choice Restaurant of the Year

Da Mount Gurkha, Liverpool

Customer's Choice Takeaway of the Year

Tiffin Xpress, Manchester

Organizer's Choice Award

Viraaj, Sheffield

Recommended Restaurant of the Year

Everest Lounge Market, Harborough

Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar, Southport

For more information, please head to the Nation’s Curry Awards website.