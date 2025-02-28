The Fish at Wixford reopens following £320,00 upgrade, giving it year-round appeal

The Fish at Wixford, closed since the New Year, reopens on 1st March, following a major £320,000 refurbishment by Heineken owned Star Pubs1.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment takes the decor at the Fish to a whole new level and is a vote of confidence in the pub's future in the hands of new tenants, The Honeybourne Pub Company, who already run the award-winning Thatched Tavern in Honeybourne, Worcestershire.

Amy Mathias, Operations Director of The Honeybourne Pub Company, believes that the upgrade will put the Fish on the map as a year-round destination pub for food and drinks. She says: “The Fish is now the perfect destination for any season, whether you’re settling in by the fire with a perfectly poured pint of draft beer or enjoying a sunny afternoon in The Fish's riverside garden. It's the ideal place to relax and savour the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already built a reputation for exceptional food and a warm welcome, whilst running the pub on a temporary basis pending renovations. This is thanks to the dedication of our head chef, Matthew Young, and local manager, Carl Hathaway. We now plan to elevate the dining experience, offering a sophisticated gastro menu in our restaurant, while still serving high quality, traditional pub classics that can be enjoyed in our bar and garden areas.”

Amy Mathias, Operations Director, The Honeybourne Pub Company

The company has created twelve jobs for local people since opening and source local seasonal ingredients supplied by environmentally friendly companies such as David Moore Butchers in Mickleton, and Indigo Valley, an award-winning carbon-neutral coffee roaster. They encourage the use of biodegradable materials, minimisation of waste and are striving to be as carbon neutral as possible.

The pub now has a more luxurious feel with added character and a warm and welcoming ambience making it a great place for a drink or meal in the winter as well as summer. In addition to a top-to-toe redecoration, new lighting and bric-a-brac has been fitted throughout. The bar and dining areas are separated by new open shelving. The dining section now features exposed beams and feature pendants over the bar, and there is a mix of traditional seating including leather and velvet covered armchairs, and high, and low, leather covered bar stools. In the bar, changes include feature floral wallpaper, clustered artwork, and decorative floor tiles as well as a new TV and back bar.

The changes to the pub exterior include a new oak entrance porch, redecoration, new signage, and improved car park lighting. Disabled access and disabled toilets with baby changing facilities have also been installed to make the pub accommodating for all customers. Existing loos have also benefited from a major upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks wise, there will be a broader range of wines. The latest dispense technology is being installed to ensure consistent superior quality draught beer, and cider, whilst reducing waste, water, and energy consumption.

The interior

Entertainment at The Fish inn will include a band once a month and Sunday quizzes.

Says Aubrey Taylor, Star Pubs Investment Manager: “The Fish Inn needed investment as it had become tired looking over time. The refurbishment brings the décor and comfort in line with the high standards and service, quality food and drink offered at the Thatched Tavern, a Trip Adviser Destination of Choice. The Fish, already a popular summer destination due to its riverside location and great food, will now have year-round appeal and be a great place to pop in for a drink or meal. I am sure The Honeybourne Pub Company team will be as successful with The Fish as they’ve been with The Thatched Tavern, and I wish them well.”

The pub is open from 11.30, with food served from 12.00-20.30 Monday to Saturday and

12-16.30 on Sunday.