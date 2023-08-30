The scores are in: Latest food hygiene ratings for 23 eateries in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the list - but some places were given one and two stars.

The latest food hygiene scores have been awarded to restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the list - but some places were given one and two stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the full list of scores published in August (in order of numbers of stars):

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the list - but some places were given one and two stars.

• Rated 5: The Mulligan at Golf Club, Golf Lane, Whitnash; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Lemon Zest Cuisine at Swallows Nest Barn at Sherbourne Farm, Hampton Road; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Best One at 29-31 Lewis Road, Radford Semele; rated on August 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Unit 2, Whiteheads Court; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Fifteen at 15 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Warwick at Sainsburys Supermarket, Saltisford, Warwick; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Honey Blue at 16-18 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 7 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Morning Sunshine Coffee@The Games Den at 7 Park Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Tea Society at 166 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Wedge at 20 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on August 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Apple Tree Tea Rooms at 5a Old Square, Warwick; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Tambayan at Cherry Cottage, 5 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The Granville Arms at Granville Arms, 52 Wellesbourne Road, Barford; rated on August 23

• Rated 4: Butchers Butties at 6 The Shopping Centre, St Margarets Road, Leamington; rated on July 20

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Tom O' The Wood at Tom O The Wood, Finwood Road, Rowington; rated on June 29

• Rated 4: London Midland Railway Club, at Lmrca Club Station House, Old Warwick Road, Leamington; rated on June 30

• Rated 4: Bear And Ragged Staff at 68 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11.

• Rated 3: Gateway Cafe, at Castle Hill Baptist Church, Castle Hill, Warwick; rated on July 8

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 2: Esquires Coffee, 52-54 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on July 6

• Rated 2: Vivaanta, 54 West Street, Warwick; rated on July 12.

• Rated 2: Dodo Pizza at 56-58 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on July 13