The scores are in: Latest food hygiene ratings have been released for Rugby

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for venues in Rugby.

The good news is that none of the places recently visited by inspectors received lower than three stars - and two scored the highest mark (five stars).

Here are the ratings, from highest to lowest:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Junction One / Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit A Junction One / Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on December 6

• Rated 4: Rugby Grill House, 56 Church Street, Rugby; rated on November 7

• Rated 4: Curry club, 128 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on November 6