The Woodsman to host exclusive tasting evening with ‘Flying Fish’!

The Woodsman Restaurant, located within Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, is to host an exclusive ‘Flavours of the Ocean’ tasting evening with ‘Flying Fish’ on Wednesday 16 October.

The special event will feature a curated 7 course tasting menu, paired with drinks to complement each dish. Diners will also benefit from insightful discussions on sustainable fishing practices. Spaces for this event are limited and the cost is £125 per person.

Flying Fish are one of the UK’s premier seafood suppliers. With a commitment to sustainability and quality, they deliver fresh fish and shellfish directly from Cornish waters to The Woodsman kitchen within 48 hours. The Woodsman, which has been awarded 2 AA Rosettes, is headed up by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham. Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce.

Executive Chef, Greg Newman said, “This carefully curated menu highlights the finest, sustainably sourced seafood from the British Isles. From well-loved favourites to lesser-known species, each course is designed to showcase the unique flavours and textures of the ocean, paired perfectly with drinks to enhance the dining experience”.

The next tasting evening ‘A Wild Winter Feast’ will be on 14 November which will celebrate the game season with a ‘Wild game bird’ tasting menu and drinks pairing. From Pigeon to Mallard, Partridge to grouse, customers can enjoy the versatility and unique flavours of these wonderful birds cooked on the open fires and paired with an array of locally grown & foraged autumnal ingredients. On 12 December ‘A Chef’s Christmas’ will enable customers to get into the festive spirit when 7 chefs will create 7 courses. Each dish will be passionately created by a member of the kitchen team utilising some of their favourite ingredients & cooking techniques, all with a creative festive twist!

For more information about The Woodsman please visit https://thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/. For more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit https://stratford.hotelindigo.com/