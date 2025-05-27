As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.
In Warwickshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in Warwickshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. Herb, Leamington Spa
Herb in Leamington Spa has a 5* rating from 179 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “This was an amazing find as we were just passing through. The staff were lovely and especially Chris who guided us through the menu so we could try many different dishes. The food was amazing!” | Tripadvisor
2. Cinda’s Kitchen, Leamington Spa
Cinda’s Kitchen in Leamington Spa has a 4.9* rating from 272 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The cafe is incredibly welcoming, everyone was so kind and the food was immaculate. Definitely recommend coming here if you’re stopping by Leamington Spa.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Bluebell, Henley-in-Arden
The Bluebell in Henley-in-Arden has a 5* rating from 357 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A wonderful lunch with accomplished cooking, personal service and lovely atmosphere. Wide variety of dishes to suit all diets and tastes. Thank you to the team.” | Tripadvisor
4. Boston Tea Party, Stratford-upon-Avon
Boston Tea Party in Stratford-upon-Avon has a 4.6* rating from 1,524 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely place, great service, it was very clean and sanitary. The environment is great and I would definitely recommend coming here for lunch.” | Tripadvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.