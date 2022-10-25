Two Halloween cocktail recipes created for a bit of fun by Warwickshire’s St Maur

The Daylight Martini and the Vampire Cocktail - with William Seymour the mixologist.

The Vampire Cocktail recipe

A new classic to enjoy as the sun sets…

Our fun inspiration for this the Count who lives in the Carpathian mountains

Daylight Martini

It is basically a gin sour sweetened with maraschino liqueur but we have replaced the maraschino with St Maur and given the presentation an update.

To make the Vampire Cocktail, first make a St Maur gin sour: one measure of St Maur, two measures of gin, and the freshly squeezed juice from half a lemon, shaken with ice.

Then place the white of one egg in a cocktail shaker and add ½ a measure of crème de violette, and give the mixture a vigorous dry shake until it stiffens.

Gently float the stiffened, perfumed egg white on the cocktail. Garnish with a vampire’s kiss - a few drops of a blood red mixture made by mixing crème de cassis and sirop de grenadine.

The Vampire Cocktail

Serve and enjoy while the kids are trick or treating!

St Maur’s elder and garlic Daylight Martini

The Daylight Martini is a cocktail we have created uniquely with St Maur, to enjoy at Hallowe’en, and as a counterpoint to our very own Vampire cocktail.

The Daylight Martini is a drink to be shared on any occasion, perhaps, when you feel the need to summon the protections of folklore against witches, vampires, werewolves, ghouls and ghosts.

This drink brings the generous elderflower of St Maur, to invoke the protection of the Elder Mother spirit, along with garlic to ward off the evil eye.

You can make this cocktail with a dry gin, but we’ve chosen a Genever from Amsterdam to go with the St Maur, as a tribute to Abraham Van Helsing, who had a stake in Bram Stoker’s story, and who was Dutch and, well, from Amsterdam. It all tastes rather good too…

Place two measures of St Maur, with one measure of Oude Genever (or a dry gin if you prefer) in a Parisien cocktail shaker. Cut half a clove of garlic, peel, remove the tongue, and chop finely. Muddle the garlic in the St Maur and Genever. Add ice and shake gently to mix and cool the ingredients. Fine strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a green olive stuffed with garlic, with a wooden spike driven through its heart! Serve on a mirrored tray, just in case…

About St Maur

In the less than 18 months since its launch, St Maur won four awards - The Great Taste Award 2 Star rating; International Spirits Challenge Silver Award; The World Liqueur Awards ‘Best English Floral’ and, most recently, Gold at Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards.